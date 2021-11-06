Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BXBLY opened at $15.46 on Thursday. Brambles has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

