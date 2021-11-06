Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) PT Raised to $98.00 at Morgan Stanley

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $86.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $75.15 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 174.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 195,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 47,532 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,564 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 134,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.