Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 34,800 Shares of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its position in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.24% of TLG Acquisition One worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in TLG Acquisition One in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in TLG Acquisition One in the 2nd quarter valued at $967,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in TLG Acquisition One in the 1st quarter valued at $5,728,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in TLG Acquisition One by 5,883.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 588,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TLGA opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. TLG Acquisition One Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

