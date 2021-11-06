Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 108,105 Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,105 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ ETAC opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC).

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.