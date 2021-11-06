Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 112,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of DiamondHead at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $970,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,472,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DiamondHead stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

