Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 29,522 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.86% of Luby’s worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Luby’s during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Luby’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Luby’s during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Luby’s during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Luby’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Luby's alerts:

Luby’s stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95. Luby’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Luby’s

Luby’s, Inc operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Luby's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luby's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.