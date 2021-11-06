Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) by 402.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,468 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Aequi Acquisition were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 13.6% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aequi Acquisition by 22.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter worth $35,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter worth $400,000.

Shares of ARBGU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

