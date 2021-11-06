Boothbay Fund Management LLC Decreases Stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,693 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in PPD were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PPD by 728.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,918,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,459 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPD during the second quarter worth about $162,287,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PPD during the second quarter worth about $140,699,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in PPD by 994.7% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,273,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,077 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in PPD during the second quarter worth about $115,323,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. PPD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.40.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. PPD had a net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 89.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

