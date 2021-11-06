Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 11,255 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,583.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,255 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 896.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,868,871,000 after buying an additional 31,163,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 748.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839,557 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in CoStar Group by 868.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853,001 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 1,489.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in CoStar Group by 945.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,000,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $83.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.95. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 138.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.