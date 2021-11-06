Boosted Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $72,131.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 50.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $8.30 or 0.00013536 BTC on major exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $496,972.06 and approximately $72,131.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00084428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00080030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00099969 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,468.91 or 0.07285195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,504.46 or 1.00264371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022455 BTC.

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

