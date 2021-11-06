boohoo group (LON:BOO) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

boohoo group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 145.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital raised boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded boohoo group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a report on Monday, July 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 442.73 ($5.78).

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 193.60 ($2.53) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 242.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 287.19. boohoo group has a twelve month low of GBX 177.81 ($2.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 378.90 ($4.95).

In other boohoo group news, insider Brian Small bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($38,019.34).

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

