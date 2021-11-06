boohoo group (LON:BOO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

boohoo group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 145.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of boohoo group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital raised shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 442.73 ($5.78).

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at GBX 193.60 ($2.53) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 242.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 287.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09. boohoo group has a 12 month low of GBX 177.81 ($2.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 378.90 ($4.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In related news, insider Brian Small bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($38,019.34).

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

