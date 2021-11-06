Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.15

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.15 and traded as high as C$7.00. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at C$7.00, with a volume of 54,914 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$235.60 million and a PE ratio of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.15.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$53.13 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Bonterra Energy news, insider William Oberndorf acquired 1,021,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,672,873.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,938,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,735,622.62. Insiders purchased 1,050,054 shares of company stock valued at $6,816,610 over the last quarter.

About Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

