Boenning Scattergood Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $6.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.90. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities lowered Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average of $78.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,177,000 after acquiring an additional 310,631 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 482,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,125,000 after acquiring an additional 54,937 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,991 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after acquiring an additional 54,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 72.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $625,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

