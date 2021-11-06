BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.60 ($61.88) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €62.52 ($73.55).

BNP Paribas stock opened at €59.51 ($70.01) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €54.36.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

