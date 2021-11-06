BMO Capital Markets Lowers Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) to Sell

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.33.

Shares of TSE TRQ opened at C$13.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of C$10.61 and a 1 year high of C$26.45.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

