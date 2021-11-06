Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $42.50 to $59.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bluegreen Vacations traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVH. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at $647,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $635.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.26 and a beta of 1.87.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

