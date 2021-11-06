bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report $30.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.00 million. bluebird bio posted sales of $10.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 183.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $100.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.97 million to $175.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $131.23 million, with estimates ranging from $55.78 million to $190.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLUE shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair started coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,961,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,615,000 after purchasing an additional 163,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 48.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,571 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 9.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,862,000 after acquiring an additional 325,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,646,000 after acquiring an additional 318,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 56.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,952,000 after acquiring an additional 793,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

BLUE traded down $12.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,160,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,954. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.58. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

