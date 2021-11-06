Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

BE has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.61.

BE traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,439,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,808. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 221.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $153,837.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,995 shares of company stock worth $1,425,206 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

