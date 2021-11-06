BLink Market Capitalization Tops $4.03 Million (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One BLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BLink has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. BLink has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and $123,803.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00051932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.25 or 0.00264971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00097771 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004469 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About BLink

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,005 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.