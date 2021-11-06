Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) declared a — dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s previous — dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NYSE BXSL opened at $29.89 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

