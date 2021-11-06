BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $547.27

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 547.27 ($7.15) and traded as high as GBX 562 ($7.34). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 560 ($7.32), with a volume of 270,302 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 547.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 597.74. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $4.50. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In other news, insider David Cheyne bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.38) per share, with a total value of £62,150 ($81,199.37).

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile (LON:BRWM)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

