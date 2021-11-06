BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $884,679,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $434,024,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $188,673,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $150,273,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $142,448,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $28.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $29.04.

