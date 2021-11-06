BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,420,319 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 847,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420,319 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liquidia by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 155,203 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Liquidia by 654.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 120,451 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Liquidia by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

LQDA stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82. Liquidia Co. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.23.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Liquidia Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.