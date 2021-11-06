BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of Odonate Therapeutics worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 46.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 127,824 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 191.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 74,450 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 139.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $121.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.43. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $7.10.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

