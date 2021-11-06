BlackRock Inc. Buys 2,756 Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Industrias Bachoco were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 64.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 24.6% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 127,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 20.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter.

IBA opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.82. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $48.47.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBA shares. Grupo Santander started coverage on Industrias Bachoco in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

