BlackRock Inc. Acquires 76,707 Shares of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.20% of Second Sight Medical Products worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EYES. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the second quarter worth $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the first quarter worth $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 60.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the period. 18.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EYES opened at $2.81 on Friday. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

