BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $26.14. Approximately 1,257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $824,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,892,000.

