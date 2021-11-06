BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Oppenheimer

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $129.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -78.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.86. BlackLine has a one year low of $98.06 and a one year high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,610,854.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $148,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,654 shares of company stock valued at $31,060,880. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,632,000 after acquiring an additional 561,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 946.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,781,000 after acquiring an additional 498,980 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,671,000 after buying an additional 348,945 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,101,000 after buying an additional 222,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

