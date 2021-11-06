BlackHat Price Tops $0.53 on Exchanges (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. BlackHat has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $608,581.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000879 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BlackHat has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00083215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00079411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00100293 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,393.40 or 0.07237358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,540.78 or 0.99730307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00022402 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

