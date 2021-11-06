Black Stone Minerals, L.P. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.21%.

In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 28,734 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

