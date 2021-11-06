Bird.Money (BIRD) Trading 30.2% Lower Over Last Week

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bird.Money coin can now be bought for about $103.33 or 0.00170143 BTC on exchanges. Bird.Money has a market capitalization of $9.16 million and $187,289.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00051684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.34 or 0.00257438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00097514 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Bird.Money

Bird.Money (BIRD) is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,652 coins. The official website for Bird.Money is www.bird.money . Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

