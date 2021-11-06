BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,030,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,245 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.84% of BioNTech worth $454,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,997,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,092,000 after acquiring an additional 242,867 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $353,904,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after buying an additional 738,532 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 261.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,787,000 after buying an additional 894,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 54.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,061,000 after buying an additional 167,626 shares in the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $216.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.07. The stock has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of -1.22.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 38.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.71.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.