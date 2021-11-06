BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

BDSI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.43. 1,531,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,053. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $338.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.73. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $4.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 57.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,572 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 118.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,995 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 28,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 338.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BDSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

