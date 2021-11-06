BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

BCRX traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.41. 4,708,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,350,928. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.50.

In other news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 254.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 654,998 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $14,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

