BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Sells $13,500.00 in Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Lawrence Steinman sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $13,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lawrence Steinman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Lawrence Steinman sold 450 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $16,569.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Lawrence Steinman sold 450 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $18,270.00.

Shares of BioAtla stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. BioAtla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.16.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioAtla currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAB. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,052,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,175,000 after acquiring an additional 669,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,440,000 after acquiring an additional 477,387 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 4,747.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 364,924 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 1,017.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 177,513 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

