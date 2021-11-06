Binemon (BIN) Trading 65.9% Higher This Week

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. In the last week, Binemon has traded 65.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binemon has a market capitalization of $14.04 million and $1.22 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00082205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00078630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00099913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,502.52 or 1.00022486 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,337.96 or 0.07171498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00022411 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon's total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins.

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

