Binance Coin Price Tops $611.91 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $102.07 billion and $2.94 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $611.91 or 0.01006797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
