BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold.

BLRDF stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47.

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

