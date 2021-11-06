BIDR (BIDR) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.70 million and approximately $27.13 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BIDR has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BIDR coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

