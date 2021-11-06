Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $900,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will post sales of $900,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $1.50 million. Beyond Air posted sales of $350,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year sales of $1.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $2.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.46 million, with estimates ranging from $8.37 million to $28.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of XAIR stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a current ratio of 9.11. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $259.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of -0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 29.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the second quarter worth about $100,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 13.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the second quarter worth about $149,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

