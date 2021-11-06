Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €78.20 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €78.20 ($92.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FME. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €69.54 ($81.81).

Shares of FME stock opened at €61.34 ($72.16) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €61.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a twelve month high of €75.08 ($88.33). The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

