Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives $119.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

BEAM stock traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,285. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.92. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $33.14 and a 12 month high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

