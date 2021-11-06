BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Plans $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.875 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%.

TSE:BCE opened at C$63.27 on Friday. BCE has a 12 month low of C$52.52 and a 12 month high of C$67.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.68.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.3800001 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.42.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

