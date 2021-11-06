Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €93.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €102.36 ($120.42).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €91.85 ($108.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.29 billion and a PE ratio of 5.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €83.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €85.22. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €58.13 ($68.39) and a one year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.