Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.580-$3.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.49 billion-$12.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.61 billion.Baxter International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.000-$1.040 EPS.

Shares of BAX stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,830. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day moving average of $80.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.42.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

