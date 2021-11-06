Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

Shares of Baudax Bio stock remained flat at $$0.53 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 683,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. Baudax Bio has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.12.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard S. Casten bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 158,200 shares of company stock worth $93,338 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Baudax Bio stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,888 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Baudax Bio worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.