Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives $56.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.43.

BASFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective (down previously from €74.00 ($87.06)) on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Basf from €72.00 ($84.71) to €77.00 ($90.59) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Basf alerts:

BASFY opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. Basf has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.