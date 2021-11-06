Barrington Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Chegg in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHGG. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.39.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Chegg has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day moving average is $77.15. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Chegg by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,863,000 after purchasing an additional 670,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chegg by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,503,000 after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Chegg by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,848 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,322,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,031,000 after purchasing an additional 496,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

