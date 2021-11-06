Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

RNLSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renault from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

RNLSY stock opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. Renault has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.79.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

